Vacant building fire under investigation as arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a vacant building fire that happened on Sunday, August 6.

Vacant building fire (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

According to firefighters, when they arrived at Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. there was heavy smoke coming from the building.

The fire reportedly happened around 2:17 p.m.

Officials said they were able to put out the fire before spreading to nearby buildings and homes.

If you have any information, please contact Crine Stoppers or BRFD at 225-389-2050.

