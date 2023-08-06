Athletes give update after representing La. in sporting event for people with disabilities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Cajun Crushers gave an update after competing in a sporting event for athletes with a disability.

The Endeavor Games took place in Edmond, Oklahoma in early June of 2023, and a group of 29 athletes from the Cajun Crushers made the trip to participate.

The team competed in several sports during the games. The sports included sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, air rifle, tracking running events, archery, field events, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair football, wheelchair softball, wheelchair tracks, and cycling.

Team members were able to bring home more than 50 gold medals, 20 silver medals, and 10 bronze medals.

The athletes said they enjoyed seeing smiles on the faces of teammates as they competed in the games.

Most of the Cajun Crushers are from East Baton Rouge Parish, Ascension Parish, and Livingston Parish. However, membership is open to anyone from across Louisiana with a qualifying disability.

For more about the Cajun Crushers and their activities, click here.

The Endeavor Games were first held on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma in the year 2000. During the first year, 91 athletes attended from seven states and Australia. In 2022, more than 250 athletes were able to compete in the games. For more about the games, click here.

