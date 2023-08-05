Police investigate 2 shooting scenes; teen killed, another shot in leg

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Police in Hammond are investigating after a teen was found shot to death and another was found shot in the leg Friday evening, August 4.

According to the Hammond Police Department, a 16-year-old male was found shot to death in a roadway on Natchez Street around 9:45 p.m.

Police said that several minutes after they responded to the scene on Natchez Street, multiple shots were heard nearby. Officers then responded to a second shooting scene on Live Oak Street.

At the same time that officers responded to the second shooting scene on Live Oak Street, a 19-year-old female, who was injured, drove to the original crime scene on Natchez Street, according to the Hammond Police Department.

The 19-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was treated at a hospital, according to police.

An investigation revealed the shooting victims were related to each other, authorities said. They added they believe the initial shooting stemmed from an ongoing disagreement between the 16-year-old male victim and unknown subjects.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is being asked to contact the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish by calling the number 1-800-554-5245.

