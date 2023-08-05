LSP: Florida man killed in Iberville Parish crash

GROSS TETE, La. (WAFB) - A Florida man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Friday, August 4 around 9 a.m. police said.

Michael Joseph Smith, 65, of Defuniak Springs, Florida, was identified in the crash.

The fatal crash reportedly happened on Interstate 10 east of LA 77 in Iberville Parish.

Police said that Smith was driving a 2017 Hyundai Tucson headed west when he exited the road to the right, entered a canal, and struck a tree.

Smith suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police added.

Impairment is not suspected in the crash, and a toxicology sample was obtained from Smith and will be submitted for analysis, officials said.

