Here’s why you should pay extra attention to your tires in the heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Driving around this summer, don’t be surprised to see random tires on the side of the road. The likely reason for it? This brutal summer heat.

With summer temperatures like we’re experiencing right now, your tires are one of the last things you’ll want to neglect.

“It’s very important, you always want to check at least once a month, check your air pressure, check your trunk and your spare. The age of tires is very important, you want to check that quite often,” said Ethan Simon with Discount Tires on Florida Blvd.

Ethan says the heat is your tires worst nightmare.

“About every 10 degrees outside, the tire temperature changes about 1 degree. If it’s colder and the temperature drops you lose pressure, if it gets hotter the pressure increases. That’s why we offer free tire pressure checks and safety inspections,” Simon explained.

A good rule of thumb to make sure your tires’ tread is in good shape is a penny. Stick it in the tread, and if you can see any portion of the top of Abe Lincolns head, it’s probably time to switch it out. Another tip to combat the intense heat is filing your tires with nitrogen instead of regular air. It’ll help keep them run cooler than normal.

With no sign of significant relief from the heat coming anytime soon it’s likely you’ll see more folks fall victim to a blowout. So, make sure you stick to these tips to make sure you’re not the next one stranded on the side of the road.

