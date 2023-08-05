Family mourns death of 8-year-old drowning victim

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A family is burying their young child after he tragically drowned over the summer.

Torione La’Shawn Williams, 8, unexpectedly drowned on the evening of Friday, July 21, according to his family. He passed away on July 23, less than a month away from his 9th birthday.

His aunt, La’Neshia S. Harper, described Williams as a genuinely happy kid who was always happy, loving, and caring.

According to his obituary, Williams loved his family, friends, school, and principal, and he had an unbreakable bond with his brother.

Family members said they would like to thank those who reached out to extend condolences and offer support.

A funeral for Williams will be held Saturday, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. at Cook-Richmond Funeral Home in Bogalusa.

Torione La’Shawn Williams (Courtesy of family)

