Expect more records on top of records

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll pick up where we left off this weekend with more hear and no relief. Yesterday was another record day up to 101. That now makes seven days in a row.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 5 (WAFB)

In fact, we’ve now had seven straight 100s, which puts us in second place all-time for longest stretches of triple digits.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 5 (WAFB)

Another excessive heat warning is in effect today and most likely again tomorrow with heat index readings up to 115!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 5 (WAFB)

The weekend forecast looks mostly sunny, very hot, and mainly dry with highs around 102 on both days. Not much rain is expected over the next seven days, so no real relief is in sight.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 5 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.