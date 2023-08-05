Facebook
Eight rescued from sailboat Friday night on Lake Pontchartrain

Eight people were rescued -- five from the water -- after a distress call from a sailboat on Lake Pontchartrain on Friday night (Aug. 4), US Coast Guard officials said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eight people were rescued -- five from the water -- after a sailboat mishap Friday night (Aug. 4) on Lake Pontchartrain, the US Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans dispatched a rescue boat and a Jayhawk helicopter after receiving a distress call around 9 p.m. from a 35-foot vessel on the lake.

Upon arrival, the Coast Guard found that five people had been pulled from the water by a nearby Good Samaritan vessel. The Coast Guard rescued three other people who were still aboard the sailboat but were unable to operate it.

The Coast Guard described all eight rescued boaters as “last reported to be in stable condition.”

The sailboat was towed by the Coast Guard to the West End boat launch, where emergency personnel from the New Orleans Fire Department, New Orleans EMS and New Orleans police awaited the passengers.

The Coast Guard did not detail the nature of the boat’s emergency or say how the people wound up in the water and in need of rescue.

