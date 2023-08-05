Drivers can expect weekend lane closures on US 190 bridge over Mississippi River

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers in the Baton Rouge area can expect lane closures on the U.S. 190 bridge over the Mississippi River Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, all eastbound lanes on the bridge will be blocked off between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

Transportation officials also released the below information about the closures and detours that drivers can take:

U.S. 190 eastbound will be closed at LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish. The detour route is U.S. 190 eastbound to LA 415 southbound to I-10 eastbound to I-110 northbound to U.S. 190.

U.S. 190 eastbound will have a secondary closure at W. Service Rd. in West Baton Rouge Parish. This is for local traffic between LA 415 and W. Service Rd. The detour route is U.S. 190 westbound to LA 415 southbound to I-10 eastbound to I-110 northbound to U.S. 190.

LA 1 northbound traffic wishing to travel on U.S. 190 eastbound must detour to U.S. 190 westbound to LA 415 southbound to I-10 eastbound to I-110 northbound to U.S. 190.

DOTD releases a detour of the U.S. 190 bridge while the eastbound lanes are closed. (DOTD)

The closures are needed for Canadian Pacific Kansas City crews to make emergency repairs to the railroad on U.S. 190.

