Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Drivers can expect weekend lane closures on US 190 bridge over Mississippi River

DOTD releases a detour of the U.S. 190 bridge while the eastbound lanes are closed.
DOTD releases a detour of the U.S. 190 bridge while the eastbound lanes are closed.(DOTD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers in the Baton Rouge area can expect lane closures on the U.S. 190 bridge over the Mississippi River Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, all eastbound lanes on the bridge will be blocked off between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

Transportation officials also released the below information about the closures and detours that drivers can take:

  • U.S. 190 eastbound will be closed at LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish. The detour route is U.S. 190 eastbound to LA 415 southbound to I-10 eastbound to I-110 northbound to U.S. 190.
  • U.S. 190 eastbound will have a secondary closure at W. Service Rd. in West Baton Rouge Parish. This is for local traffic between LA 415 and W. Service Rd. The detour route is U.S. 190 westbound to LA 415 southbound to I-10 eastbound to I-110 northbound to U.S. 190.
  • LA 1 northbound traffic wishing to travel on U.S. 190 eastbound must detour to U.S. 190 westbound to LA 415 southbound to I-10 eastbound to I-110 northbound to U.S. 190.
DOTD releases a detour of the U.S. 190 bridge while the eastbound lanes are closed.
DOTD releases a detour of the U.S. 190 bridge while the eastbound lanes are closed.(DOTD)

The closures are needed for Canadian Pacific Kansas City crews to make emergency repairs to the railroad on U.S. 190.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

WAFB's Johnny Ahysen has the latest on US 190 bridge closures.
US 190 bridge experiencing multiple closures
WAFB's Johnny Ahysen explains closures on US 190 bridge.
US 190 bridge closing eastbound lanes over weekend for railroad repairs, officials say
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
Siegen Lane off-ramp to close nightly on I-10 West
Emergency officials respond to vehicle fire on I-110 North near Convention Street.
Lanes reopen after Amazon truck catches fire on I-110 North; cause of fire determined