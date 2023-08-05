Facebook
Crash causes fuel leak; I-110 lane closures reported in BR

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash caused a fuel leak and led to lane closures along part of I-110 in Baton Rouge Saturday, August 5.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, I-110 northbound is blocked off just before the Evangeline Street exit.

The crash happened Saturday morning and caused oil and diesel to spill onto the street. Authorities said there is no immediate danger to the public as a result of the crash and spill.

The lane closures are in place as a precautionary measure and for crews to clean up the scene, according to BRFD.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and use another route.

Authorities said one person was injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital. The severity of that person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

