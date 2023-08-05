Facebook
2nd person arrested in connection with deadly shooting of teen girl, police say

Derrionte Moore
Derrionte Moore(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Zachary Police Department said a second person has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a teen girl.

According to police, Derrionte Moore, 23, is charged with one count of principal to second-degree murder.

The shooting happened on Friday, July 28, around 8 p.m. on the corner of New Weis Road And Lee Street, according to police. They identified the victim as Makayla Moore, 18.

“Thank you to the U.S. Marshals Task Force and other law enforcement agencies for assisting with locating and the subsequent arrest of Derrionte Moore,” said Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence, Sr. “This investigation remains a top priority.”

Police said another person, William Cage, 21, was also arrested in late July on a charge of principal to second-degree murder.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to contact the Zachary Police Department by calling the number (225) 654-939 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

