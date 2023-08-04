Facebook
Woman wins $200,000 on Powerball ticket with family’s birthday numbers she’s played for 20 years

Tamara Laughinghouse claimed her prize Thursday and took home $142,501 after taxes.
Tamara Laughinghouse claimed her prize Thursday and took home $142,501 after taxes.(North Carolina Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – A North Carolina woman playing Powerball with her family members’ birth dates as numbers won a $200,000 prize.

She has been playing the same numbers for more than two decades.

According to the North Carolina Lottery, Tamara Laughinghouse of Mooresville found out she had won a big prize while on a family trip to Wyoming.

“I was sitting in my parents’ house having coffee with my dad when he started reading the winning numbers,” Laughinghouse said in a news release. “I asked him to please reread the numbers.”

She immediately recognized the winning numbers because they were the same numbers she had been playing for more than 20 years.

Laughinghouse bought the winning $3 ticket from a Food Lion in Mooresville.

The ticket matched the numbers on four of the five white balls and on the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the July 17 drawing. The ticket also hit a 4x multiplier, increasing the total winnings to $200,000.

Laughinghouse claimed her prize Thursday and took home $142,501 after taxes.

She said she plans on using the prize money to take a trip to Italy with her husband, donate some to her former high school for a scholarship fund, and put the rest in savings.

