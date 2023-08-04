What’s it going to take to bring big name stars like Taylor Swift back to Baton Rouge?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Music superstar Taylor Swift announced she is bringing ‘The Eras Tour’ to New Orleans in 2024.

Swift headlined Bayou Country Superfest in Baton Rouge back in 2015.

The last big-name concert in Baton Rouge was Garth Brooks in Tiger Stadium in 2022.

But is there a plan to bring big name artists like her back to Baton Rouge, along with all that extra tourism money shows like hers bring in?

“We’re excited that we’ve been able over the years to have concerts like Taylor Swift in Tiger Stadium a few years ago, and of course Garth Brooks last year in 2022, but that’s obviously something that we are continuing to work on,” said Laura Cating, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Visit Baton Rouge.

Cating says Visit Baton Rouge is working with various promoters from across the country to try and bring some of these big-name stars to Baton Rouge.

“Of course, we want to make sure that promoters are coming to us and seeking out Baton Rouge as a place where they want to bring their big names. But also, we’re actively going after that big talent as well, along with these other agencies in the city,” said Cating.

When it comes to venues in Baton Rouge there are plenty, Tiger Stadium, the PMAC, Chelsea’s Live, the Raising Cane’s River Center and more. But seating is limited at some of those venues.

“The total capacity is about 10,400 but that’s if we do a comedian in the rounds, or like Elton John with a piano a few years ago happened. But an end stage 180 which is a 180 which is what a typical stage is, it’s in between 7 and 7500 for a concert,” said Wayne Hodes, General Manager of the Raising Cane’s River Center.

Hodes says the millions of dollars that the Metro Council has given to officials to upgrade the River Center has helped them basically keep the doors open, with a new scoreboard and more for the upcoming hockey games.

However, more needs to be done to the aging building in the future.

“So, hopefully we will have a very large renovation. These funding items that the council has been so kind to approve, has enabled us to kind of continue to operate for lack of a better description. So hopefully we can continue to do these little projects, and work in a kind of cooperative fashion with a longer-term vision,” said Hodes.

But some people believe it’s going to take a lot of work to compete with what New Orleans can offer to artists and their fans.

“I think that New Orleans has a really, it attracts a really young eclectic crowd, and I think that’s what Baton Rouge doesn’t have. And I think whenever you’re talking about connections and interests, you kind of need all of these different things,” said Macey Williams, a Baton Rouge resident.

But could there be some good news in the future?

“I can’t quite speak to any big names that are coming in the moment and can’t quite reveal anything. But again, actively working on a daily basis, on making sure that these promoters, making sure that these organizers of these concerts are aware of Baton Rouge,” said Cating.

Some shows coming up at the Raising Cane’s River Center include Jodeci and SWV, Godsmack, and Lauren Daigle.

