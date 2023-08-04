Facebook
Total Teen Takeover event aims to empower young adults

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s 7th annual Total Teen Takeover event for high school youth will take place Friday, Aug 4.

From 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Red Stick Social, Healthy Blue will be joined by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the Safety Place, and the Big Buddy Program to host more than 200 young adults as they take advantage of fun, enriching activities and insightful discussions to enhance their overall wellbeing and futures.

Click here to pre-register.

This year’s event will also offer:

  • Breakout sessions/discussions about mental, physical and social health.
  • Workforce exploration and employers offering job opportunities.
  • Young entrepreneurs showcasing their works.
  • Dozens of community and youth vendors.
  • Entertainment, activities and demonstrations, including music, dancing and bowling.
  • DJ Neff on the 1s and 2s.
  • Free food and refreshments.

The event is free to attend.

