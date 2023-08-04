Facebook
Southern University’s summer graduation set for Friday

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As some students prepare for the start of a new school year, others are celebrating the end of their journey.

Over 100 graduates will participate in Southern University and A&M College’s summer 2023 commencement Friday, Aug. 4.

Doors to the F.G. Clark Activity Center open at 9 a.m. Processional participants will be lined up promptly at 9:45 a.m., according to the university.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m.

The diverse group of graduates will receive bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees.

The keynote speaker for the occasion is Dennis J. Shields, President-Chancellor of the Southern University System.

This will be the last summer commencement for the Baton Rouge campus.

WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.


