Naked man detained near scene of Holy Cross homicide booked as murder suspect

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A naked man detained by police that was wandering around the scene of a homicide in the Holy Cross neighborhood on Thursday (Aug. 3) has been booked as a murder suspect, according to NOPD.

Police say that Adam Belanouane, 25, was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of second-degree murder.

The Orleans coroner will identify the victim after an autopsy has been performed and the family has been notified.

Police say that they initially responded to reports of a person shot in the 5900 block of Burgundy Street around 7:10 a.m. but when they arrived they discovered a victim that had sustained significant physical trauma.

The victim was declared dead on the scene, police say.

No additional details from law enforcement are available at this time.

