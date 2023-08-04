Mayor Broome announces storm debris removal will begin Monday

Information by the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced today the activation of the City-Parish’s debris removal program in response to recent severe weather events. The City-Parish’s debris removal contractor, DRC Emergency Services, will begin operations Monday, August 7.

“The recent storms that hit our community damaged property, downed trees and power lines, and impacted our residents in many other ways,” said Mayor Broome. “By activating our emergency debris program, I am directing our crews to immediately help our residents recover from these storms by collecting their storm debris as quickly as possible. I am encouraging any residents impacted by these storms to use the coming weekend to place their debris curbside so that our crews can efficiently collect it.”

Debris must be placed curbside in the public right of way, or the area of property that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole, or easement. Only loose debris will be collected, which must not be placed within four feet of mailboxes, water meters, fire hydrants, or any other above-ground utility. Debris should be clearly separated from regular garbage and recycling collection piles.

Residents do not need to contact the City-Parish once their debris is placed curbside. City-Parish teams are regularly assessing debris removal needs to direct crews accordingly for collection.

Debris will be collected from all affected residential locations in the City of Baton Rouge and unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish. Crews cannot collect debris located in the city limits of Baker and Zachary.

