LSP welcomes 40 new troopers as cadet class graduates

Forty cadets completed their journey to becoming a Louisiana State Trooper after graduating on...
Forty cadets completed their journey to becoming a Louisiana State Trooper after graduating on Friday, Aug. 4.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 102nd Cadet Class, as 40 cadets have completed their journey to becoming a Louisiana State Trooper on Friday morning, Aug. 4. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy and Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge hosted the graduation ceremonies on Friday morning, Aug. 4.

On February 19, 2023, 48 cadets from across the state began their 24-week journey through the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. Throughout the academy, cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, fair and impartial policing, legal aspects and constitutional updates, advanced firearms, and leadership skills in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow troopers, 40 of those cadets achieved their goal this morning and received the distinguished badge of the Louisiana State Police. Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state, where they will participate in a 10–14-week field-training program while supervised by a veteran Louisiana State Trooper.

For more information on the process of becoming a Louisiana State Trooper, please visit our recruiting page at Recruitment - Louisiana State Police (lsp.org) or contact a LSP Recruiter at LSPRecruiting@LA.gov. The Louisiana State Police Commission is currently accepting applications.

For those applicants not meeting LSP minimum qualifications at this time, immediate positions are available within the Louisiana Department of Public Safety. Please visit http://www.civilservice.louisiana.gov or email LSPRecruiting@LA.gov for more information.

The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:

Troop A – Baton Rouge

  • Devon Courville
  • Devin Kwan
  • Cameron Morrison
  • Gracie Sinanan
  • Johnathan Winfrey

Troop B – Kenner

  • Amber Campbell
  • Dominic Caravella
  • Shelby Mayfield
  • Camden Stahl

Troop C – Gray

  • Haleigh Consterdine
  • Austin Howard

Troop D – Lake Charles

  • Austin Juckett
  • Deshawn Mouton
  • Austen Wright

Troop E – Alexandria

  • John Barnard
  • Aaron Boyette
  • William Hill
  • William Skinner

Troop F – Monroe

  • Morgan Barbo
  • Sammie Collins
  • Dylan Kelly
  • Aaron Kindrix
  • Joh’lik Madison

Troop G – Bossier City

  • James Bailey
  • Ryan Phillips
  • Kade Schufft
  • Raygen Snellgrove
  • Brenton Thompson
  • Lance White
  • Jacon Winiarski

Troop I – Lafayette

  • Spencer Broussard
  • Gustavo Cazares
  • Aaron Clark
  • Charles Norris

Troop L – Mandeville

  • Daisy Higgins
  • Carl James
  • Frank Mondello
  • Kyle Moran
  • Rhett Restivo
  • Ryan Young

