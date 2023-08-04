LSP welcomes 40 new troopers as cadet class graduates

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 102nd Cadet Class, as 40 cadets have completed their journey to becoming a Louisiana State Trooper on Friday morning, Aug. 4. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy and Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge hosted the graduation ceremonies on Friday morning, Aug. 4.

On February 19, 2023, 48 cadets from across the state began their 24-week journey through the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. Throughout the academy, cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, fair and impartial policing, legal aspects and constitutional updates, advanced firearms, and leadership skills in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow troopers, 40 of those cadets achieved their goal this morning and received the distinguished badge of the Louisiana State Police. Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state, where they will participate in a 10–14-week field-training program while supervised by a veteran Louisiana State Trooper.

The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:

Troop A – Baton Rouge

Devon Courville

Devin Kwan

Cameron Morrison

Gracie Sinanan

Johnathan Winfrey

Troop B – Kenner

Amber Campbell

Dominic Caravella

Shelby Mayfield

Camden Stahl

Troop C – Gray

Haleigh Consterdine

Austin Howard

Troop D – Lake Charles

Austin Juckett

Deshawn Mouton

Austen Wright

Troop E – Alexandria

John Barnard

Aaron Boyette

William Hill

William Skinner

Troop F – Monroe

Morgan Barbo

Sammie Collins

Dylan Kelly

Aaron Kindrix

Joh’lik Madison

Troop G – Bossier City

James Bailey

Ryan Phillips

Kade Schufft

Raygen Snellgrove

Brenton Thompson

Lance White

Jacon Winiarski

Troop I – Lafayette

Spencer Broussard

Gustavo Cazares

Aaron Clark

Charles Norris

Troop L – Mandeville

Daisy Higgins

Carl James

Frank Mondello

Kyle Moran

Rhett Restivo

Ryan Young

