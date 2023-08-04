Longtime St. Amant High School teacher arrested on rape charge

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A teacher working at St. Amant High School was arrested on a rape charge Thursday, Aug. 3, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Rory Fore, 53, of Gonzales, is charged with first-degree rape and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Rory Fore (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

A spokeswoman with Ascension Public Schools confirmed Fore has been employed at St. Amant High School since 1994.

Detectives began investigating Fore after a 16-year-old female told deputies that she and Fore had engaged in sexual intercourse.

During an interview, Fore confessed that over a period of time, he had engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim, as well as another 17-year-old female victim. The incidents did not happen on school grounds, a source said.

He was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

According to APSO, Fore is employed as a teacher at St. Amant High School. Authorities added although the charges are not related to Fore’s employment, they are working closely with the Ascension Parish School System during the ongoing investigation.

The principal of St. Amant High School issued a statement to parents, students, faculty and staff. Read it below:

Dear Gator Families, We were informed by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) that an employee of St. Amant High School was arrested as part of an APSO investigation. Although this investigation did not originate at our school, we will take appropriate action in working with law enforcement and the individual will not be on campus. Understandably, you may have questions. However, as this is a law enforcement matter, any information related to this arrest would need to come from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Please know, we will always prioritize the safety and security of our students and campus. Should you have specific questions or concerns about your child, please do not hesitate to reach out. Sincerely, Christina Carter, Principal St. Amant High School

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.