Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Longtime St. Amant High School teacher arrested on rape charge; bond set

Rory Fore, 53, of Gonzales, is charged with first-degree rape and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A teacher working at St. Amant High School was arrested on a rape charge Thursday, Aug. 3, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Rory Fore, 53, of Gonzales, is charged with first-degree rape and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

His bond has been set at $1,050,000, according to jail records.

Rory Fore
Rory Fore(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

A spokeswoman with Ascension Public Schools confirmed Fore has been employed at St. Amant High School since 1994.

Detectives began investigating Fore after a 16-year-old female told deputies that she and Fore had engaged in sexual intercourse.

During an interview, Fore confessed that over a period of time, he had engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim, as well as another 17-year-old female victim. The incidents did not happen on school grounds, a source said.

He was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

According to APSO, Fore is employed as a teacher at St. Amant High School. Authorities added although the charges are not related to Fore’s employment, they are working closely with the Ascension Parish School System during the ongoing investigation.

The principal of St. Amant High School issued a statement to parents, students, faculty and staff. Read it below:

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

Cameron McCrory
LPSO searching for missing 24-year-old man
Back row - Nolan Braud, Vincent "VJ" Purpera, Carroll Carpenter, and Leycester Burett. Front...
Gonzales High Class of ‘52 holds reunion
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 4
Excessive Heat Warnings return with more record heat expected
Power Up
WAFB, Baton Rouge Clinic team up for Power Up health and safety event