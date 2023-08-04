Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Kamara speaks out for first time since Vegas fight: ‘It was poor judgment’

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara spoke to members of the media for the first time since he was involved in a fight outside of a Las Vegas nightclub the night before the 2022 Pro Bowl game.

Kamara was excused from practice on Wednesday to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to give his side of the story, which he said has been hanging over him like a dark cloud.

“I know that’s not protocol, but he gave me the opportunity and I took it,” Kamara said after practice on Friday (Aug. 4). “It went well. I think we got accomplished what we needed to get accomplished.”

He expressed his remorsefulness, saying he embarrassed the team, the league, the city, himself, and his family. He mentioned that in being a role model for young children, he’s not proud of making the choices that landed him in the predicament.

“It’s a tough ordeal to be in,” he explained. “I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured. Poor judgment on my end. Definitely a bad decision. But I’m a man - everything I’ve ever done in my life I’ve stood on and I can take accountability for. I can say I’m wrong. I was completely wrong.”

Darnell Greene, the man allegedly beaten by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, has...
Darnell Greene, the man allegedly beaten by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, has filed a lawsuit seeking $10 million in damages.(WVUE)

Kamara said he’s done his best over the last 18 months to keep the legal drama away from the team.

“I’ll be lying if I said it wasn’t tough. I lost a lot throughout this ordeal,” he continued. “I’m definitely not looking for any pity. Not looking for someone to give me a pat on the back and say ‘it’s okay.’ I know what I did. I know what I was involved in. I definitely take responsibility and that’s part of being a man and growing. From here, I got to make the right decisions and make the right choices.”

Kamara pleaded no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge and settled a civil lawsuit filed by the victim, Darnell Greene, for an undisclosed amount of money out of court.

See also: Dash camera video shows Alvin Kamara moments after Las Vegas nightclub fight

The NFL has been waiting for the legal proceedings to play out before handing down any disciplines. Analysts suggest he could face up to a four-game suspension. League policy requires at least a six-game suspension for any player found guilty of felony charges, which Kamara avoided.

“Now, let’s talk football because I’m back,” he concluded.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
Cam Jordan reaches 2-year extension with Saints
Suspension is coming for Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
Suspension coming for Saints RB Alvin Kamara | Game Time with John Eads
WAFB's John Eads discusses LSU football expectations for the upcoming season, top transfer...
What is the expectation for LSU football? | Game Time with John Eads Ep. 1
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs through drills at the team's NFL...
Intensity turns up as Saints have first day in full pads at training camp