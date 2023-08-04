Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Gonzales High Class of ‘52 holds reunion

Back row - Nolan Braud, Vincent "VJ" Purpera, Carroll Carpenter, and Leycester Burett. Front...
Back row - Nolan Braud, Vincent "VJ" Purpera, Carroll Carpenter, and Leycester Burett. Front row - Vernon Gautreaux, Myrna Peno, Mary Ann Gautreaux, Dolores Savoy and Nira Phillippe.(Photo Courtesy: Class of 52.)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - In 1952, the world’s first passenger jet was produced, Dwight Eisenhower was elected president and 39 seniors graduated from Gonzales High School in Ascension Parish.

The school, located off Burnside Highway, was established in 1939 in the heart of Gonzales.

Last month, many of the surviving members of the Gonzales High School Class of 1952 met for their 71st Class Reunion.

The event, held at the home of Vernon and Mary Ann Gautreaux, was attended by nine of the 13 surviving class members. Most are now either 89 or 90-years-old.

Among those in attendance were class Salutatorian Nolan Braud and Valedictorian Mary Ann Gautreaux and classmates Vincent “VJ” Purpera, Carroll Carpenter, Leycester Burett, Vernon Gautreaux, Myrna Peno, Dolores Savoy, and Nira Phillippe.

The other surviving classmates were unable to attend. They include Cary Arceneaux, Betty June Gayle, Rita Leblanc and Delorise Otts, organizers said.

Here is more about the site of Gonzales High School, from the school’s website:

Gonzales Primary was originally established in 1939 as an Elementary school and High school located on the same campus. It is located in the heart of Gonzales, Louisiana at 520 N. Pleasant Avenue. The school has gone through many renovations since then. In fact, parts of the original building were removed and in 2012 a brand new school was resurrected behind the old high school, however, the entry and the address have changed to North Pleasant Street. In an effort to preserve the historical edifice of the school, the original structure is classified as a historical site. Gonzales Primary’s library is still housed in this building along with a wealth of historical school memorabilia displayed throughout the hallways in glass cases.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 4
Excessive Heat Warnings return with more record heat expected
Power Up
WAFB, Baton Rouge Clinic team up for Power Up health and safety event
Rory Fore
Longtime St. Amant High School teacher arrested on rape charge
Mayor Broome announces storm debris removal will begin Monday