Gonzales High Class of ‘52 holds reunion

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - In 1952, the world’s first passenger jet was produced, Dwight Eisenhower was elected president and 39 seniors graduated from Gonzales High School in Ascension Parish.

The school, located off Burnside Highway, was established in 1939 in the heart of Gonzales.

Last month, many of the surviving members of the Gonzales High School Class of 1952 met for their 71st Class Reunion.

The event, held at the home of Vernon and Mary Ann Gautreaux, was attended by nine of the 13 surviving class members. Most are now either 89 or 90-years-old.

Among those in attendance were class Salutatorian Nolan Braud and Valedictorian Mary Ann Gautreaux and classmates Vincent “VJ” Purpera, Carroll Carpenter, Leycester Burett, Vernon Gautreaux, Myrna Peno, Dolores Savoy, and Nira Phillippe.

The other surviving classmates were unable to attend. They include Cary Arceneaux, Betty June Gayle, Rita Leblanc and Delorise Otts, organizers said.

Here is more about the site of Gonzales High School, from the school’s website:

Gonzales Primary was originally established in 1939 as an Elementary school and High school located on the same campus. It is located in the heart of Gonzales, Louisiana at 520 N. Pleasant Avenue. The school has gone through many renovations since then. In fact, parts of the original building were removed and in 2012 a brand new school was resurrected behind the old high school, however, the entry and the address have changed to North Pleasant Street. In an effort to preserve the historical edifice of the school, the original structure is classified as a historical site. Gonzales Primary’s library is still housed in this building along with a wealth of historical school memorabilia displayed throughout the hallways in glass cases.

