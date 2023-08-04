Family raising awareness on the dangers of over the counter stimulants

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With overdose deaths continuing to plague communities nationwide, more families are raising awareness about potential dangers.

Joanne Pone believes products from a convenience store cost her son his life.

“And to know that he survived a brain tumor, he survived opioid addiction, and he starts getting this over the counter at a gas station, and It kills him,” Pone said.

According to an autopsy report, an Ascension Parish man, Joshua Rishton, died from consuming too much kratom and tianeptine.

Kratom is a plant-based stimulant that can be a pill, powder, or tea. Tianeptine is a sort of antidepressant. Neither is regulated, while both can be located in almost any state.

Most recently, Ascension parish was the first parish in Louisiana to ban the sale of kratom a few others followed shortly after, but that did not stop it from finding its way to Pone’s doorstep.

“So, people are just doing what they want to do so as they push the doses up it certainly can be lethal,” Dr. Jacob Woods said.

Woods is a family medicine doctor for Baton Rouge General. We asked him, “How can someone overdose on something that is not considered a drug?”

“Part of the issue with Kratom is being considered an herbal supplement or falling more into an herbal category than the drug category. There aren’t any regulations around it,” Woods replied.

According to the FDA, Kratom is not a drug product, dietary supplement, or food additive.

Dr. Woods says the product is commonly used for pain relief or as an alternative to using opioids, but it can also be highly addictive and dangerous.

Precautions should be practiced when consuming both, or the outcome could be fatal.

