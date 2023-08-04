Excessive Heat Warnings return with more record heat expected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Excessive Heat Warning returns to the area today as oppressive heat continues.

Today will quite possibly be the 7th straight day with a record high in Baton Rouge, with the forecast calling for 102° and the current record standing at 100°.

Similar to yesterday, rain chances will be quite slim, running 10% or less.

Weekend Outlook

No significant changes are expected into the weekend and as a result, additional Excessive Heat Warnings are likely. Another record high is expected to fall on Saturday and we’ll be very close to Sunday’s record. Rain chances will remain minimal, running about 10% on Saturday and 20% on Sunday.

Extended Forecast

The new week starts with more of the same as another record high could be in jeopardy on Monday. And rain chances remain low, running 20% to 30% to kick off the week. Beyond Monday, high pressure may shift westward a little, opening the door for scattered showers and t-storms to return to the area. Even with that, temperatures will remain well above-normal, generally topping out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

