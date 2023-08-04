EBRSO: Accidental shooting leaves child injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a child was shot in his hand while riding an ATV Thursday evening.

The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Samuels and Flonacher Road.

According to deputies, the child and his dad were riding an ATV when a bullet reportedly hit his hand. Officials said the shooting was possibly accidental.

The injures are non-life threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation.

