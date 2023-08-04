EBRSO: Accidental shooting leaves child injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a child was shot in his hand while riding an ATV Thursday evening.
The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Samuels and Flonacher Road.
According to deputies, the child and his dad were riding an ATV when a bullet reportedly hit his hand. Officials said the shooting was possibly accidental.
The injures are non-life threatening.
This is an ongoing investigation.
