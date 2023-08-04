Facebook
Celebrate Capital Area teachers, a new school year at these 2 events

A brand new school year is right around the corner.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A brand new school year is right around the corner. That’s why the East Baton Rouge Parish School System wants to celebrate educators and support staff with an appreciation reception.

It’s happening at Capitol Park Museum Friday, Aug. 4 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The school district says it plans to express its heartfelt appreciation for the staff, whose role is vital in shaping the future of our community’s students. There will be music, food, and giveaways.

There’s another event celebrating educators in the Capital City that is also happening on Friday.

Senator Regina Barrow is hosting the Back to School Red Stick Pep Rally inside Galvez Plaza starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

There will be live music, karaoke, dance contests, prizes, food, drinks, and more.

There will even be performances by David St. Romain, The Michael Foster Project, DJ Jubilee, and DJ Incredible.

All educators can visit educatorsressential.com and pre-register for a meal and drink ticket.

Senator Regina Barrow is hosting the Back to School Red Stick Pep Rally inside Galvez Plaza starting at 5 p.m. Friday.(WAFB)

