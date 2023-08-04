2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Silliman Wildcats

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New head coach Chet Delee taking over for longtime coach TJ Davis.

Charles Hunt one of a handful of key seniors who will play a role in a rejuvenated run game.

Delee emphasizing the weight room, and a more physical brand of ball while he decides between 2 quarterbacks, central private transfer jackson day and returning sophomore Michael Kirby, who connected here to fellow sophomore elliot fudge.

But Delee says most of that will be set up by the run.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.