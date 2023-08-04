Facebook
1 person injured in shooting off of Harding Blvd.

(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was taken to a hospital in connection to a shooting that happened Thursday, Aug. 3.

Emergency officials confirmed they responded to the scene around 9 p.m. on Curtis Street near Somerset Street and Harding Blvd.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

