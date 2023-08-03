Watermelon Avocado Salad

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This colorful salsa is crafted with juicy watermelon, creamy avocado, spicy chiles and fresh cilantro. It’s the perfect combination of sweet and savory! What a healthy and delicious way of celebrating National Watermelon Day!

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

1½ cups diced watermelon

1 avocado, peeled, seeded and chopped

1 (14-ounce) can diced green chiles, drained

2 tbsps diced red onion

1 clove garlic, peeled and minced

¼ cup chopped cilantro

2 tsps lime juice

Method:

In a medium bowl, combine avocado, green chiles, red onion, minced garlic, cilantro and lime juice, mixing thoroughly. Add watermelon and toss gently. Serve alone with your favorite chips, or over baked chips, beans, cheese and sour cream as nachos.

