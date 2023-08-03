WATCH: BRPD addresses deadly officer-involved shooting during news conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced it will hold a press conference on Thursday, Aug. 3, about a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened a couple of weeks prior.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on College Drive near Holloway Avenue on Friday night, July 21.

Police said the armed suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Dantonior Stalling, was shot after he allegedly ignored their verbal commands and pointed a handgun at them.

Law enforcement was called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. after Stalling allegedly shot someone, identified as Dyshon Williams, 18, in what was later determined to be part of a custody dispute, officials explained.

A shooting left an uncle and father dead. Police say the two men got into a custody dispute, one of them shot by a Baton Rouge police officer.

Both Stalling and Williams were taken to the hospital where they both died, officials said.

BRPD confirmed three of its officers were placed on administrative leave per departmental policy after the shooting.

