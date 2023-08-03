Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

WAFB, Baton Rouge Clinic team up for health, safety event

Power Up
Power Up(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB is partnering with the Baton Rouge Clinic to co-host a Power Up Health and Safety event on Friday, Aug. 4.

This free family event will be held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Clinic, which is located at 7373 Perkins Road. It will be set up next door at the pediatric clinic.

Power Up
Power Up(WAFB)

Activities include car seat checks, lunchbox giveaways, health screenings, Color the Weather sheets, Kona Ice, the fire department, Titan 9, and more.

MORE DETAILS ON THE POWER UP EVENT

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

Calvin Bethley aka. Willie Johnson
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for allegedly tricking homeowner, stealing money
Tina Irby
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for domestic abuse battery
WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
Southern University moves to ‘remote operations’ following temporary power outage
Deputies says Andrew Matthews, 37, left a recording device in "staff only" restrooms at Ochsner...
Man recorded several employees inside restrooms at Ochsner Medical Center, sheriff says