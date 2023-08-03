WAFB, Baton Rouge Clinic team up for health, safety event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB is partnering with the Baton Rouge Clinic to co-host a Power Up Health and Safety event on Friday, Aug. 4.
This free family event will be held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Clinic, which is located at 7373 Perkins Road. It will be set up next door at the pediatric clinic.
Activities include car seat checks, lunchbox giveaways, health screenings, Color the Weather sheets, Kona Ice, the fire department, Titan 9, and more.
