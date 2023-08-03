Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Truck leaks 180 gallons of oil during delivery in Utah

A fitting on a truck carrying the oil had failed, resulting in the oil spilling into a storm...
A fitting on a truck carrying the oil had failed, resulting in the oil spilling into a storm drain.(Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, Utah (CNN) - Authorities say roughly 180 gallons of unused motor oil leaked out of a transport truck in Hurricane, Utah, on Wednesday.

Responding crews discovered that a fitting on the truck carrying the oil had failed. As a result, the oil didn’t dispense into the holding tank as intended and spilled over into a storm drain.

A fitting on a truck carrying the oil had failed, resulting in the oil spilling into a storm...
A fitting on a truck carrying the oil had failed, resulting in the oil spilling into a storm drain.(Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue via CNN Newsource)

No details about where the storm drain leads were provided.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue is working with the city as well as state health and environmental authorities to monitor the issue.

They called in a cleaning company specializing in hazardous materials to clean up the spill.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Baton Rouge man pleads guilty to possession of thousands of child porn videos, images
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
BRPD to hold press conference on deadly officer-involved shooting
FILE - Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA...
Michael Jordan’s sale of Charlotte Hornets majority ownership is finalized