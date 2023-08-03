Facebook
Southern University moves to ‘remote operations’ following temporary power outage

WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University announced it will move to ‘remote operations’ following a temporary power outage on campus Thursday, Aug. 3.

University officials confirmed Southern University-Baton Rouge, Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, and the Southern University Law Center will operate virtually starting at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Only personnel involved with New Student Orientation are allowed to remain on campus. The Nelson Mandela College of Government and Social Sciences’ Blue Coat Ceremony will continue as scheduled, according to officials.

On Friday, the Summer Commencement Ceremony will continue as scheduled. In addition, only personnel involved with New Student Orientation will be allowed on campus.

Normal operations will resume on Monday, August 7 at 8 a.m.

Power was restored on Southern University’s campus just before noon after school officials announced there was an outage around 10:15 a.m.

Southern issued a statement on the matter saying, “Entergy and the Southern facilities team coordinated to quickly and safely restore power. While the outage itself is being investigated, the two will continue coordinating to help avoid future interruptions on campus.”

