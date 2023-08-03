Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Some Fiery Crab customers seeing delayed charges

Fiery Crab
Fiery Crab(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Customers may be seeing charges on their bank statements from the Fiery Crab restaurant chain, even if they have not eaten at one of those restaurants recently.

Workers say a glitch in online orders at three Fiery Crab locations meant that customers were not initially charged for their meals. Those locations include the restaurant in Gonzales, as well as the Baton Rouge locations on Siegen Lane and on Citiplace Court.

Workers said the glitch was recently fixed, meaning customers are now seeing the charges appear on their credit or debit card statements.

Customers who believe they have been overcharged or charged twice are asked to screenshot the charge on their bank statements and email a copy to Thefierycrab@gmail.com, the restaurant said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder
Power Up
WAFB, Baton Rouge Clinic team up for health, safety event
Calvin Bethley aka. Willie Johnson
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for allegedly tricking homeowner, stealing money
Tina Irby
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for domestic abuse battery