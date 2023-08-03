Some Fiery Crab customers seeing delayed charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Customers may be seeing charges on their bank statements from the Fiery Crab restaurant chain, even if they have not eaten at one of those restaurants recently.

Workers say a glitch in online orders at three Fiery Crab locations meant that customers were not initially charged for their meals. Those locations include the restaurant in Gonzales, as well as the Baton Rouge locations on Siegen Lane and on Citiplace Court.

Workers said the glitch was recently fixed, meaning customers are now seeing the charges appear on their credit or debit card statements.

Customers who believe they have been overcharged or charged twice are asked to screenshot the charge on their bank statements and email a copy to Thefierycrab@gmail.com, the restaurant said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.