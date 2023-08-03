Facebook
Shooting suspect accused of murder following death of Ville Platte officer

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VILLE PLATTE, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations has announced that the suspected shooter involved in the death of a Ville Platte City Marshal has now been accused of first-degree murder.

Vonteeko Lamar Anderson, 23, is accused of killing Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio on Monday, July 31, during an incident on the 100 block of W. Beauregard Street in Ville Platte.

Anderson was already being held in the Evangeline Parish Jail following the shooting. During the investigation of the incident, a weapon was found as well as illegal narcotics.

His has been booked on the following charges:

  • First-degree murder.
  • Possession of a firearm with certain controlled dangerous substance offenses or while committing a crime of violence.
  • Manufacture, distribute, or possess with the intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substance.

