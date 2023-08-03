Record heat continues as rain chances fade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service has opted to post a Heat Advisory instead of an Excessive Heat Warning today with the potential for peak heat index values to be slightly lower than recent days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 3 (WAFB)

However, any reduction in heat index numbers will likely be minor and not noticeable to most of us. Another record high is forecast today, which would make it 6 straight days of record heat for the Capital City.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 3 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 3 (WAFB)

And one notable change is that things are expected to be much drier, with rain chances running less than 20%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 3 (WAFB)

Ozone Action Day

An Ozone Action Day has also been posted for Thursday. AQI levels are forecast to reach ‘Code Orange’ or ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ levels, leading to the declaration. As a reminder, there are steps we can all take to help reduce the formation of ground-level ozone. And if you’re someone who suffers from respiratory issues, try to limit your time outdoors.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 3 (WAFB)

Weekend Outlook

Record and near-record heat looks to be relentless as we head into the weekend. I’ve got record highs forecast for Baton Rouge through at least Saturday, and we’ll be very close to the record on Sunday. Rain chances will be minimal, with Friday largely expected to stay dry, and chances of t-showers running 20% or less for Saturday and Sunday. Heat index numbers are expected to rebound a bit, meaning we’re likely to see additional Excessive Heat Warnings issued.

Extended Forecast

The high pressure dome responsible for this latest run of record heat is expected to weaken slightly and shift a little westward, which may finally bring an end to record highs. However, any relief will be modest at best, with afternoon highs still expected to reach the upper 90s for most of next week. Rain chances will trend a little higher at times, but the extended outlook currently doesn’t show any widespread rainfall impacting the area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 3 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.