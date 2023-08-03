Facebook
Power restored at Southern University following temporary outage

WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Power was restored on Southern University’s campus after school officials announced there was a temporary outage Thursday, Aug. 3.

Just before noon, the university said the power had been turned back on.

The school’s statement read, “Entergy and the Southern facilities team coordinated to quickly and safely restore power. While the outage itself is being investigated, the two will continue coordinating to help avoid future interruptions on campus.”

The university issued an alert around 10:15 a.m. that read, ‘Southern University is currently experiencing a campus-wide power outage. Entergy has been contacted and Facility Services are working to determine the nature of the outage. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

