Power outage reported at Southern University

WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage is impacting Southern University’s campus, school officials announced Thursday, Aug. 3.

The university issued an alert around 10:15 a.m. that read, ‘Southern University is currently experiencing a campus-wide power outage. Entergy has been contacted and Facility Services are working to determine the nature of the outage. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Southern says it is expecting power to be restored by noon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



