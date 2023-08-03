Power outage reported at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage is impacting Southern University’s campus, school officials announced Thursday, Aug. 3.

The university issued an alert around 10:15 a.m. that read, ‘Southern University is currently experiencing a campus-wide power outage. Entergy has been contacted and Facility Services are working to determine the nature of the outage. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Southern says it is expecting power to be restored by noon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.