Lizzo says she is ‘hurt’ by suit filed by former dancers

(CNN) - R&B pop star Lizzo says she is “hurt” by the allegations in the lawsuit filed against her.

Three former dancers claimed they were subjected to a hostile work environment and harassment while they were on the Grammy-winner’s dance team.

In the suit, one of the plaintiffs said she was encouraged by Lizzo to “touch the nude performers” at an Amsterdam club while on tour.

Another plaintiff said Lizzo questioned her commitment to the team and made “thinly veiled” concerns about the dancer’s “weight gain” before firing her.

Former Lizzo dancer says the experience was "really crazy." (Credit: KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)

Lizzo is known for her uplifting messages and advocacy for body positivity.

She said these stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted to unprofessional behavior on tour.

Lizzo added there is nothing she takes more seriously than the respect women deserve in the world.

