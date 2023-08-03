I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving Baton Rouge educator

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An administrator at a Baton Rouge private school faces formal criminal charges for his arrest in mid-June after he allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with a student.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office filed paperwork to officially begin the criminal prosecution of Corey Nash earlier this week.

Nash, 48, is charged with two counts of oral sexual battery upon a juvenile under the age of 15; molestation of a juvenile for more than one year; two counts of molestation of a juvenile by an educator; one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor; and felony indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to court documents filed on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

According to the documents, the charges stem from multiple incidents that span back as far as 2008 and as recent as May of 2023.

Baton Rouge police said they began investigating Nash after a teen’s mother discovered text messages, including explicit photographs, on her daughter’s cell phone allegedly from Nash and reported the allegations to them in May of 2023.

These formal charges come after the WAFB I-TEAM first exposed allegations of sexual misconduct against Nash. After that reporting, others came forward, including a local pastor who alleged that Nash also had inappropriate communication with another young student at the school.

“We have got to stand up and stop this,” said Pastor Melissa Dunn-Davis. “These young girls are being violated and someone has to speak up for them.”

In the messages provided to WAFB, someone texting from the number associated with Nash told another student to call him daddy. When that student questions why she should call him daddy, the person responds that he is just playing. At one point during the text exchange, that person tells the female student that he should stop texting her before she tells on him.

Other juvenile victims also reported inappropriate behavior with the educator, as well as a sexual assault, police added.

Nash was arrested on Friday, June 16, 2023. He remains in jail as of July 28, officials confirm.

