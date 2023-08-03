‘I feel avoided’ Circle K customers seeking answers after cross-drop more than a week ago

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Many people are still without reliable transportation more than a week after the Circle K diesel and unleaded gas mix-up in Port Allen.

Some people are biting the bullet and moving forward with repairs, uncertain if the company will reimburse them while others are holding out altogether until they talk with someone directly.

Nine days after the cross-drop originally happened, their pumps are still closed but not before Bryan Cook filled up his car, nearly two hours from home.

“When it happened, we barely made it home,” Cook said. “The vehicle— it stalled two or three times on the side of the road and it was probably 1 in the morning when all of this was happening.”

He’s already had $1,100 of work done to the car but says he was quoted $5,500 for the entire repair.

“They already said when it initially happened, they would take care of their customers and as consumers we go ‘Oh, they’re a reputable company. They’re going to do what they need to, to make it right’,” said Cook.

Hannah Simms, the person who alerted WAFB to the problem, has had at least 32 people reach out to her to report their car troubles after visiting the Circle K.

Having only liability coverage and no receipt from her purchase, she’s like many others waiting to see if the gas station company will cover the cost of a fix before they commit to the repairs.

“I would not get anything because I do not have a receipt,” Simms said after receiving an email from Circle K’s insurance company stating that she’d need her receipt.

It’s not even about the money necessarily. It’s about getting my car fixed so I can get back on the road,” Simms added. “It’s my burdens are now my family’s burdens.”

Admitting to being mentally drained by the situation, Simms said that won’t stop her from being a voice for others in the same situation.

“They’re asking me for help because I’m the only one that’s been able to get in touch,” she said. “I’m fighting because if I don’t, nobody else will for me unless the attorney does so I will advocate for these people.”

She’s not the only one who’s mentioned acquiring an attorney if Circle K doesn’t make contact soon.

Circle K released the following statement:

We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers who purchased fuel at our Port Allen store following the cross-drop incident last week. We know how frustrating it is to contend with car repairs, and we want to help these customers with their claims as quickly as possible. As we make contact, we are asking affected customers to provide support documentation for their claims, such as receipts from their fuel purchase and repair shop estimates, and when that is shared, we will work with them to reimburse any necessary repairs to their vehicle attributable to Circle K as well as the cost of car rentals.

We encourage any customer who may have been affected by this issue to visit or call our Lobdell Highway store directly at (225) 379-8517, and they will work quickly to expedite the claims. Or they can call us at (800) 308-2570.

Does Circle K plan to reach out to the individuals affected? We have been in touch with approximately 50 customers following this issue, and we are working with them through the claims process.

Does CK have an exact or estimate number of people affected? (see above)

Is maintenance reimbursement possible? Yes. We will work with affected customers to reimburse any necessary repairs to their vehicle resulting from this incident, as well as reimbursement for car rental while repairs are underway.

Would they need a receipt? What could they do if they don’t have a receipt? Our claims adjusters will work with customers to gather supporting documentation for their claims, including repair shop invoices or estimates and purchase receipts. We understand some customers don’t request or obtain a receipt after fueling up, but we can use credit card transaction records, video camera footage and other means to validate that they made a fuel purchase during the timespan between the cross drop and our shut down of the pumps after discovering the issue.

