Families with disabilities invited to come out to Duplessis Park in Gonzales Aug. 5

The idea is for everyone to come out and have fun, whether they have a disability or not.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - As parents, it can be hard to find things for our kids to do in the summertime. It’s the same reality for families who have loved ones with disabilities.

The Ascension Parish Recreation Department is trying to move the needle when it comes to creating more access for families with disabilities. They recently launched a disability-friendly area at Duplessis Park in Gonzales. The idea is for everyone to come out and have fun, whether they have a disability or not.

Fellowship Church and Joni and Friends are partnering up to host a Splash Day at Duplessis Park on August 5 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. All families with loved ones with disabilities are invited to come out.

Families with disabilities invited to come out to Duplessis Park in Gonzales Aug. 5
Families with disabilities invited to come out to Duplessis Park in Gonzales Aug. 5

