CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for domestic abuse battery
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for domestic abuse battery.
The woman was identified as Tina Irby.
She is described as 5 foot 1 inch tall and weighing 165 pounds.
If you have any information on Irby’s whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).
