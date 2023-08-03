Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for domestic abuse battery

Tina Irby
Tina Irby(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for domestic abuse battery.

The woman was identified as Tina Irby.

Tina Irby
Tina Irby(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

She is described as 5 foot 1 inch tall and weighing 165 pounds.

If you have any information on Irby’s whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
Southern University moves to ‘remote operations’ following temporary power outage
Deputies says Andrew Matthews, 37, left a recording device in "staff only" restrooms at Ochsner...
Man recorded several employees inside restrooms at Ochsner Medical Center, sheriff says
The Baton Rouge Police Department announced it will hold a press conference on Thursday, Aug....
BRPD addresses deadly officer-involved shooting during news conference
Father Mark Beard
Beloved priest, Father Mark Beard, dies in car accident near state line