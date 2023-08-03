CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for domestic abuse battery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for domestic abuse battery.

The woman was identified as Tina Irby.

Tina Irby (Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

She is described as 5 foot 1 inch tall and weighing 165 pounds.

If you have any information on Irby’s whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

