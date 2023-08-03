CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for allegedly tricking homeowner, stealing money

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a wanted fugitive who investigators say used a fake name and connection to steal money from a homeowner.

According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Calvin Bethley aka. Willie Johnson, 67, is wanted on the charges of theft and attempted theft.

Calvin Bethley aka. Willie Johnson (Crime Stoppers)

Investigators said Bethley, using the name Willie Johnson, called the victim and made him believe he helped him remodel his house a while back. Bethley told the victim he needed money because one of his machines broke and he needed it fixed to make a living, investigators explained.

According to officials, the victim agreed to help and issued the suspect a check. After receiving the initial funds, the suspect called the victim back asking for additional funds, officials added.

Investigators are asking anyone who has experienced anything similar to contact law enforcement.

Anyone with information about where Bethley is should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 225-344-7867; downloading the P3 Tips App; or visiting crimestoppers225.com. You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

