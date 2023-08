BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to a fire in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning, Aug. 3.

According to crews, it happened in the 11000 block of Airline Highway near Sherwood Common Blvd. around 6:30 a.m.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.