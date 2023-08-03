Facebook
Beloved priest, Father Mark Beard, dies in car accident near state line

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Rev. Mark Beard was killed in a car crash on Wednesday (Aug. 2) according to the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge.

Rev. Beard was the pastor at St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite.

Authorities with the Mississippi Highway Patrol say that the single-car crash happened near the Louisiana-Mississippi border around 1:24 p.m.

Beard was traveling south on Interstate 55 when his vehicle left the roadway and into the median before striking a concrete culvert, causing the vehicle to overturn one mile from the state line.

Bishop Duca asks for prayers for Beard and his family, parishioners, and friends who mourn his loss.

Father Beard delivered the benediction at both of Gov. John Bel Edwards’s inaugurations and he was the priest of the church in the governor’s home parish of Tangipahoa.

