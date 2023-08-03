Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baton Rouge man pleads guilty to possession of thousands of child porn videos, images

(Pixabay via MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man pled guilty to possessing thousands of videos and images of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr. on Thursday, Aug. 3.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Ezra West, 26, pled guilty to possession of child pornography, and he faces a significant term of imprisonment, a fine, and a period of supervised release, which includes sex offender registration requirements.

West admitted in his plea that he used web service provider accounts, mobile applications, and websites to obtain child pornography from 2015 to 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Officials added he possessed around 1,869 videos and 6,668 images of child pornography involving prepubescent minors and toddlers.

West was one of 63 people from across Louisiana arrested in 2019 as part of a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, officials said.

RELATED: 63 arrested across La. for child exploitation as part of Operation Broken Heart

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
BRPD to hold press conference on deadly officer-involved shooting
Matt Williams provides your Thursday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, August 3
Amite Rev. Mark Beard killed in car crash Wednesday afternoon.
Beloved priest, Father Mark Beard, dies in car accident near state line
One person was shot in the Town of Addis on Wednesday night, August 2.
1 person shot near apartment complex in Addis Wednesday night