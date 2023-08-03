Baton Rouge man pleads guilty to possession of thousands of child porn videos, images

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man pled guilty to possessing thousands of videos and images of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr. on Thursday, Aug. 3.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Ezra West, 26, pled guilty to possession of child pornography, and he faces a significant term of imprisonment, a fine, and a period of supervised release, which includes sex offender registration requirements.

West admitted in his plea that he used web service provider accounts, mobile applications, and websites to obtain child pornography from 2015 to 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Officials added he possessed around 1,869 videos and 6,668 images of child pornography involving prepubescent minors and toddlers.

West was one of 63 people from across Louisiana arrested in 2019 as part of a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, officials said.

