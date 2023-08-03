Facebook
Amite Rev. Mark Beard killed in car crash

Amite Rev. Mark Beard killed in car crash Wednesday afternoon.
Amite Rev. Mark Beard killed in car crash Wednesday afternoon.(Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023
AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Rev. Mark Beard was killed in a car crash on Wednesday, August 2 according to the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge.

Rev. Beard was the pastor at St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite.

The bishop asks for prayers for Beard and his family, parishoners, and friends who mourn his loss.

We will update this story once more information is provided.

