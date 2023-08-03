2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Central Private Red Hawks
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp taking us to Central Private to visit with the Red Hawks.
Head coach Cole Holden and company coming off a four-win season that saw the Red Hawks score victories over Northeast, Springfield, Thrive Academy, and Ascension Christian.
But the sting of a 50-6 loss in the opening round of the playoffs to Catholic Pointe-Coupee is certainly serving as motivation approaching the 2023 season.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.