2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Central Private Red Hawks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp taking us to Central Private to visit with the Red Hawks.

Head coach Cole Holden and company coming off a four-win season that saw the Red Hawks score victories over Northeast, Springfield, Thrive Academy, and Ascension Christian.

But the sting of a 50-6 loss in the opening round of the playoffs to Catholic Pointe-Coupee is certainly serving as motivation approaching the 2023 season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.