1 person shot near apartment complex in Addis Wednesday night

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot in the Town of Addis on Wednesday night, August 2.

According to authorities, the shooting took place on Belle Vale Drive near the Sugar Mill Apartments at around 9:30 p.m.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. There’s no word on if police have a suspect in custody.

Addis Police is the lead agency investigating, however, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting.

If you have any information, contact the Addis Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.